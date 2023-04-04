Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Audrey Young: What sort of former Prime Minister will Jacinda Ardern become?

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern is preparing to give her final speech in Parliament on Wednesday at 5.30 pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern is preparing to give her final speech in Parliament on Wednesday at 5.30 pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When it comes to former leaders, Jacinda Ardern has no shortage of role models to help work out what sort of ex-Prime Minister she does or does not want to become.

She will become the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics