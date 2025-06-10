Auckland Transport says speed limit increase at seaside beach was not appropriate

In an email to a concerned community member, Auckland Transport said several residents in Hatfields Beach had also raised concerns about the faster speed limit.

“To be clear, Auckland Transport does not believe the speed limit change to 70km to be either desirable or appropriate, however we were legally required to make this change.”

Auckland Transport said in the email it might try to lower the speed limit again later this year subject to input from the local board.

Albany councillor John Watson said the speed limit increase was illogical. The change meant motorists were shifting from 70km through Hatfields Beach where there were beachgoers and pedestrians, down to 60km through open farmland and then up to 80km after that.

“People have been contacting me, saying ‘This is crazy’,” Watson said.

“It’s one [speed limit change] that very obviously doesn’t make sense. It is illogical to increase the speed limit where you have pedestrians at a beach and where people, kids are habitually crossing the road then decrease it when you have open road away from those pedestrians.”

Pūhoi resident Kate Shevland said logic was “all over the place” with the differing speed limits in Hatfields Beach and Waiwera. She has safety concerns about raising the speed limit at Hatfields Beach, which has become “very popular”.

“In the last few years, it has become a lot more pedestrianised, there are a lot more campervans, and there is always at least one food truck there in summer.

“I haven’t spoken to one person who thinks it [the increased speed limit] is a good idea. I just hope logic prevails.”

Before the general election, National campaigned on reversing many of the speed limits that had been reduced under the previous Labour Government.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the Government was delivering on that pre-election promise.

“Safety is important on roads. We are focused on drugs and alcohol, the leading factors in road deaths. We are also encouraging safer driver behaviour, promoting safer vehicles, and improved road infrastructure.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“The Government is also prioritising the safety of Kiwi kids by introducing reduced speed limits outside schools during pick-up and drop-off times.”

He encouraged the public to engage with their Road Controlling Authority (RCAs), such as councils, to share their views.

“RCAs ... can initiate new speed reviews for roads subject to reversal, provided the process meets the requirements of the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024 (the Rule).

“The decision on whether or not a speed review is initiated is a matter for the RCA that controls the road.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Transport Minister Chris Bishop with a 100km/h road sign in the Wairarapa, where they announced the reversal of speed limit reductions on a large number of New Zealand roads. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The speed limit on this stretch of Hibiscus Coast Highway has flip-flopped over the years. In the email, Auckland Transport said in 2020 the speed limit changed from 70km to 60km as 70km limits were phased out.

A comprehensive review of the speed limits in the area was undertaken in March 2023 and the speed limit was further reduced between Hatfields Beach and Ōrewa from 60km to 50km, it said.

“This was to bring this section of the road into line with urban speed limits reflecting the amount of residential housing in the Hatfields Beach area and community concerns around safety of the beachfront parking area adjacent to the road.”

Rodney local board member and campaigner Geoff Upson agreed with lifting the speed limit to 70km because the road was wide enough and there were not many driveways that led on to the road.

“Everybody wants [the speed limit] to be slower past their house. If you drive on the road, you want the speed limit to be faster.”

Upson said slower speeds can lead frustrated drivers to overtake other vehicles dangerously. He described Auckland Transport’s email as “out of line” and “unethical and upsetting”.

“Because what they are saying is they are against the National Government’s legislation.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.