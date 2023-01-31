Chris Hipkins holds a post-Cabinet press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will shortly announce the much-anticipated shakeup of his Cabinet while addressing the flooding in Auckland and Northland, where a state of emergency has just been declared.

Hipkins will front a post-Cabinet press conference at 3.30pm, only his second in the job, hot off two polls published last night that showed a reversal in political fortunes for Labour under his leadership, now just ahead of National. You can watch the press conference live here.

The reshuffle, which was forecast by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last year, was announced internally to the Labour caucus this morning before a meeting of Cabinet.

It is expected to include big changes in some portfolios where there have been major reforms, including in health and local government.

Jan Tinetti is likely to take over Hipkins’ education portfolio.

New faces in Cabinet could come in the form of Barbara Edmonds, Rachel Brooking and Ginny Andersen.

Hipkins will also be addressing the severe weather in Auckland and Northland, both experiencing extreme flooding.

Northland has become the third region to declare a state of emergency. The declaration was made at 1pm today and will last for seven days. It follows Auckland declaring a state of emergency on Friday night and Waitomo on Saturday night.

Auckland has experienced record rainfall with widespread flooding creating hazards for people and properties since Friday. So far this year the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research [Niwa] said Auckland has already recorded 38 per cent of its usual annual rainfall - and 769 per cent of its average January rainfall.

Hundreds of homes have already been deemed uninhabitable, and it is predicted the Auckland flooding could cost the insurance industry close to $1 billion in claims.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of emergency for region on Friday night, which came into force immediately and will last seven days. “Stay home if you can,” Brown said of the latest severe weather. “The ground is so saturated, that if anything [the coming rain] could be worse than Friday.”

The Ministry of Education has directed all Auckland schools to close for physical on-site attendance until Friday, opening after Waitangi weekend. Schools and kura can open remotely for distance learning.

Mayor Brown has faced intense scrutiny over his handling of the Auckland floods and revealed a full independent review will be conducted into the council, Government and Civil Defence response to the weather crisis.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is also on standby at two bases in the Auckland region to assist if required.

The Government has already pledged $100,000 for Auckland flood relief - the most it can do without Cabinet approval, with more support expected to be announced today or tomorrow when Hipkins visits Auckland.















