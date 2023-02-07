Auckland floods: Govt unlocks housing support for displaced Aucklanders

Controversial government policies could be axed today, the death toll keeps climbing from the devastating Turkey/Syria quake & a Kiwi pilot is kidnapped by Indonesian separatist fighters in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders displaced by the record rainfall that hit the region last month can now register for temporary accommodation through the Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS).

Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty announced this morning that the service had been activated to support people in the Auckland region whose homes were damaged during the storm, which began on January 27 and claimed four lives.

Temporary accommodation was designed to provide a home for people while their normal residences were repaired after a natural disaster.

It was distinct from emergency accommodation, which was provided by Civil Defence and emergency management agencies for a shorter period of time.

There was a cost associated with the service, however, and the ministers said TAS placement coordinators would “work with each household that uses the service about how to meet this cost”.

Some insurance policies covered rent for temporary accommodation. Those who were uninsured could be eligible for financial assistance through the Ministry of Social Development.

“The team will work with every household in the Auckland region who needs their service, to connect them with available accommodation,” Woods said.

“At this early stage, we are still understanding household needs and will have a fuller picture over the upcoming weeks as more people register with our services. However, the level of damage and displacement indicates that TAS support is needed in the Auckland region.

“TAS’ matching and placement team is contacting those in Civil Defence emergency accommodation to understand their needs and find them a suitable accommodation.”

Hundreds of houses have been compromised after the record rainfall. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Those seeking temporary accommodation could register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz, email aucklandfloodtempaccom@mbie.govt.nz or call 0508 754 163.

The service added to the Government’s $1.1 million in financial assistance provided to the Mayoral Relief Fund and more than $10.5m paid in Civil Defence payments provided by the Ministry of Social Development.

However, some people are calling on the Government to provide further financial assistance, including the Green Party, which says the maximum Civil Defence payment should be doubled.

“Currently, for a single person, the maximum Civil Defence Payment is $400 to cover food, and replace necessities that were left behind during evacuation,” Greens social development spokesman Ricardo Menendez March said.

“Big families with three or more children can only access $1110, without considering that larger families may need more.

“Despite the Civil Defence payment being reviewed just last year, it is the same as it was on July 15, 2013. To put that into context, food prices have gone up 26 per cent since 2013.”

March said people on low incomes were less resourced to cope with severe weather, which emphasised the importance of supporting them.

“These are the households that are already being disproportionately impacted by inflation, struggling to pay bills and put food on the table.

“This is why as well as doubling payments in the interim, we need to increase benefits to liveable levels to ensure people are not being left behind as we tackle the climate crisis.”