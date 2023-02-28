Sir Ashley Bloomfield weighs in on Rob Campbell sacking

The man who led NZ's Covid-19 response in a pandemic has now been knighted to become Sir Ashley Bloomfield. Video / Marty Melville

Former Director-General of Health Sir Ashley Bloomfield has weighed into the sacking of Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ chair Rob Campbell saying he saw no evidence the public service was left or right leaning.

“I spent much of the last 25 years in NZ’s excellent public service & saw no evidence of either left or right ‘leaning’,” Sir Ashley wrote in a Tweet.

“I have no idea how any of my former CE [Crown Entity] colleagues voted, we just didn’t talk about it. Rob Campbell’s comments are a big story because it’s a very rare event,” Sir Ashley wrote.

The comments could also be seen as a pushback against Act leader David Seymour who accused the public service of leaning left.

Seymour said the Campbell incident was was the “tip of the iceberg” of eroding political neutrality in the public service.

“Much of the Wellington bureaucracy is openly sympathetic to the left and that is a real concern.

“A politically neutral public service that can carry out the policies of governments of all colours is critical,” he said.

The comments come as Campbell refuses to back down over the incident, saying the comments were made in a personal capacity.

Campbell was sacked for a LinkedIn post slamming National’s Three Waters policy accusing the party of blowing the “dog whistle on co-governance”.

He also personally attacked National’s leader, writing: “Christopher Luxon might be able to rescue his party from stupidity on climate change but rescuing this from a well he has dug himself might be harder.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described the remarks as “inappropriate” and did not express confidence in Campbell when asked on Monday.

This is an apparent breach of the Code of Conduct for Crown Entity board members which demands political neutrality to the extent that any appointment could work with the current Government and any future Government.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, a former minister of the public service, said the comments were “inappropriate” and fell outside the code.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall sacked Campbell, having earlier asked for him to resign.

The focus has now shifted to whether Campbell will be forced out of his other public service job, the chair of the Environmental Protection Agency.



