Army gets new $100m Bushmaster fleet as resignation requests dip after pay bump

Soldiers from the Linton-based Queen Alexandra's Mounted Rifles division taking positions around the new fleet of Bushmaster mobility vehicles at Trentham Military Camp in Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The first batch of the New Zealand Army’s new fleet of mobility vehicles has arrived as attrition levels reduce following a pay boost for the Defence Force.

Eighteen of the 43 Australian-made Bushmasters were at the Trentham Military Camp in Upper Hutt today with army personnel keen to show Defence Minister Andrew Little how $102.9 million was used to upgrade the ageing former model, the Pinzgauers.

It comes as army deputy chief Brigadier Rose King celebrates how the Government’s recent commitment to lift Defence Force pay rates has reduced the number of army personnel requesting to leave, a percentage decrease of 75 per cent.

The Bushmasters, weighing 11 tonnes with a 100km/h top speed, can carry a total of 10 people per vehicle, including eight fully kitted soldiers. In contrast, the Pinzgauers could only transport about four people.

The undercarriage of the vehicles was designed in a "V-shape" which made them better protected from explosive devices.

Little said the Bushmasters’ increased capacity meant it wasn’t necessary to have as many Bushmasters (43) as Pinzgauers (60). The remaining 25 would arrive in the country by September.

The undercarriage of the vehicles was designed in a “V-shape”, which made them better protected from explosive devices should personnel be deployed to conflict zones, Little said.

“It’s a very important feature learned from previous experiences when we’ve deployed folks overseas.”

Given they were made and used in Australia, the vehicles would enhance further coordination with Australian forces.

Of the 43, four would be adapted to operate as ambulances. Others would be command control vehicles.

Little said it was likely they would be used alongside other Defence Force vehicles to respond to events such as a future Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Most of them will be used to be able to carry people and carry people into places where they’re needed and that’ll include a disaster recovery.”

Despite being seen here behind the wheel, Defence Minister Andrew Little was not allowed to drive the Bushmaster vehicle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Little was given a briefing about the vehicle and its operating capacity. He was even afforded a ride, but was not allowed to drive it.

“That’s understandable, I don’t know what the insurance policy covers at the moment, so let’s not take any undue risk,” Little said jokingly.

The Herald asked Little whether he had received further details as to the impact of the recently announced pay boost for NZDF staff, worth $419m over four years, on resignations.

King, stepping in to comment, said she was pleased there had been a reduction in the number of army personnel requesting to leave the army.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman later confirmed that there had been a percentage decrease of 75 per cent in those requesting to leave the army.

Requests had dropped from two per day to less than one every two days, according to the spokesman.