Andrew Little on his exit, Labour’s chances of avoiding an implosion in Opposition, why it lost the election and his Jacinda Ardern handover

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Retiring Labour Cabinet minister Andrew Little outside the Beehive. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andrew Little says he is optimistic Labour will not go through the same spiral of instability, factions and leadership changes in its looming time in Opposition as it did between 2008 and 2017.

Little -

