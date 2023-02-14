Andrew Little briefed on spy balloons - no advice on whether any flew over NZ

Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little has been briefed on the alleged spy balloons. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Minister of New Zealand’s spy agencies, the GCSB and NZSIS, Andrew Little, has been briefed on the unfolding spy drama playing out in the United States.

The US has shot down four flying objects this month, beginning with a balloon that the US alleges was being used by the Chinese government for spying.

China has shot back saying that US balloons had flown over its airspace without permission 10 times this year, a claim the US denies.

China denies the first balloon was for spying, saying it was for civilian research purposes and blew off course. The Foreign Ministry has said it has no information on the other craft.

Little said he “received some advice on it, but I’ve also read the public reports as well”.

He said he had not received any advice that spy balloons had flown over New Zealand.

The saga has drawn in other Five Eyes countries: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the US to shoot down an object flying over Canadian airspace.

The UK has said it will review its security after the incidents in the US.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Government would do “whatever it takes to keep the country safe”.

Sunak said the air force stood ready to take down any spy balloons in UK airspace.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation has said it is not aware of any balloons flying over Australian airspace.















