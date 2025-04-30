Advertisement
Why Minister Paul Goldsmith says access to justice is ‘imperfect’, and what to do about it

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announcing the Government is moving forward with coalition promises for longer sentences. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says the justice system is “imperfect” but his hands are tied due to financial restraints.
  • He wants to prioritise improving the time it takes for a case to go through court. “Modest progress” has been made so far.
  • The latest Ministry of Justice figures show the average time for a criminal case to go through the District Court is 177 days, while for a jury trial it’s 466 days.

Does everyone have access to justice who should?

“No. It’s an imperfect system,” Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith bluntly tells the Herald.

“In terms of civic justice, particularly if somebody steals $100,000 or $200,000 from your business, the system is not good at all. It’s just far too long, too

