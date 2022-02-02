Government ineptitude has caused multiple bizarre disasters in the Covid-19 response, Act leader David Seymour said. Photo / Mark Mitchell

For the first time in more than a decade, most Kiwis think the country is heading in the wrong direction, Act leader David Seymour says.

And he described the Government's Covid-19 response as a "grand illusion" peppered with calamities.

Seymour made the remarks in his state of the nation speech to party faithful, shortly after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a major border reopening announcement.

He said voters were sick of the pandemic response's slip-ups.

"Nearly every day brings another even more bizarre disaster, showing we benefited from good luck rather than good management," Seymour said.

The Act leader said polls showed for the first time since the Global Financial Crisis, most New Zealanders said the country was going in the wrong direction.

He attacked the Government's responses to the Delta and Omicron outbreaks.

"The Government needed an actual outbreak before it acted on Delta. That cracked the illusion. Finding ourselves in the exact same situation with Omicron four months later shattered it."

And he said the economy was suffering.

"Most people need to work for a living. The streets are empty because they can't risk their household being isolated for 24 days thanks to draconian isolation requirements."

He added: "The Government's failure at everything but locking out, locking down and borrowing printed money is now felt by every person every day."

The country was facing a hangover from the Government's economic policies, he said.

"It is partly the result of supply constraints and inflationary pressures that affect the whole world, but we have it worse because of our own policies.

"We had the second largest government stimulus behind the US who have the worst inflation, even before our spring lockdown."

Seymour said the Government had failed to boost intensive care unit capacity, which would have helped the pandemic response.

"A million Kiwis offshore know anyone can quarantine an island. It took a hundred million years of continental drift, but the work was already done for Jacinda."

Seymour alluded to recent controversy involving pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis, who was stranded in Afghanistan.

"We have entered Wonderland where the Red Queen is talking backwards, and that great feminist organisation called the Taliban gave a New Zealand woman asylum from the policies of her own Government."

Seymour's speech was delivered shortly after Ardern and the Government revealed a five-step international border reopening.

The first people allowed to arrive from abroad will be vaccinated New Zealanders from Australia on February 28.

The border will reopen to Kiwis in the rest of the world from Monday, March 14.

"Closing the border is easy. The hard part is safely reconnecting with the world," Seymour said.

He said the popularity gap between the centre-left and opposition parties was closing.

"100,000 more voters changing their mind about Jacinda is now enough to change the Government."