The Green Party’s Foreign Affairs Spokesman Teanau Tuiono is calling on Act’s Simon Court to make amends for the inclusion of a racial slur in a since-corrected media statement on the war in the Middle East.
Court’s amended statement statement called on “New Zealand politicians and activists to put down the keffiyeh scarves, condemn Iran and its proxies, and start doing right by Jewish people who deserve a place to call home”.
However Tuiono noted in Court’s original statement and social media posts, he had spelled “keffiyeh” a popular scarf worn by men in parts of the Middle East and often worn at pro-Palestinian marches, as “kaffir”, which is an offensive slur for a black person. The term is so offensive in South Africa it is often referred to euphemistically as the “K-Word”.
The mistake was corrected on Act’s website, although on Thursday afternoon it could still be seen in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Tuiono said Act had “used a word considered one of the highest forms of hate speech in South Africa”.