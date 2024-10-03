He called on the party to “make amends for allowing such a serious racial slur to slip into their statement”.

“[I]t is also high time they got themselves on the right side of history and began to acknowledge and call out the atrocities being committed against the people of Palestine,” he said.

An Act Party spokesman said they regretted the error and noted that “kaffir” is also a type of lime.

“We accept we made an error in misspelling keffiyeh as kaffir, a type of lime. We’re not surprised the Greens are trying to squeeze racism from a citrus fruit, but Act is focused on much bigger issues,” the spokesman said.

It is not the first time this week an MP has caused a stir for their social media posting on the war. Labour’s Damien O’Connor on Thursday broke his silence on a social media post he made during the week, when he retweeted, and later deleted, a video of a former high-standing American official saying “Palestinians had every right to do what they did on October 7″.

The October 7 attacks killed more than 1000 people, mostly Israeli civilians. Since then tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed as Israel invaded Gaza.

In a statement earlier this week, O’Connor said he had removed the post and that it was “intolerable to see civilians continue to suffer disproportionately as innocent victims in this conflict”.

His statement included no apology for what many saw as a highly offensive post, including Court himself, who described it as a “hateful statement”.

O’Connor posted again on Thursday. While he still held off saying sorry or making any other kind of apology, he said: “Nothing justifies torture, kidnapping or killing of innocent people; not before, on, nor after Oct 7. I do not condone such behaviour. Understanding why atrocities occur is critical to prevent repeats. As UN Sec Gen says, tit-for-tat attacks must stop”.

