Act leader David Seymour will vote for the conversion therapy ban. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Act Party's ten MPs will vote for a bill to ban conversion therapy when it comes up for its second reading today.

The bill will make it illegal to try to change someone's sexuality or gender identity, known as "conversion therapy".

Act had voted in favour of the bill at first reading, but voiced strong criticism of the bill, in particular concerns it could lead to parents being prosecuted.

Despite many of these concerns remaining, Act will vote for the bill at second reading tonight, following a caucus decision today. The party could still switch its vote at third reading.

Act said it would put up two amendments after the bill's second reading, the first is for a three-year review of the legislation, to see if it is still working, and the second is a clause to explicitly exclude conversations between parents or guardians and their children from the definition of a conversion practice.

The bill has comfortable support from across the house, with Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Māori, and Act all having backed the bill at first reading. National will now allow its MPs a conscience vote, meaning some of its MPs will vote for the bill at second reading, having bloc voted against it at first reading last year.

With so much support for the legislation baked in, it appears unlikely Labour would lend its votes to Act to allow the party to have its amendments passed. In fact, one of the amendments would alter a part of the legislation Labour explicitly backs - the role of parents.

The role of parents in the legislation is controversial.

Supporters of the bill argue that excluding parents would neuter the bill completely, given it is often parents who are trying to put their children through conversion therapy in the first place.

The bill puts a check on the prosecutions of parents by requiring any decision to prosecute someone for trying to "convert" a minor to go through the Attorney-General first.

At select committee, this check came under attack from both sides. The select committee noted that supporters of the legislation feared it would create an unnecessary barrier for prosecution, meaning the law might not be enforced as much as it should be.

Detractors, including Act, argued that parents would be " rightly concerned about how far the Attorney-General will reach into homes, into family discussions or disagreements to determine what, if any, harm has occurred, and whom to prosecute for it".

There is also a dispute over whether a parental "conversation" would be captured by the legislation.

The Government says the section of the bill which defines a conversion practice, would exclude a conversation between parent and child.

The bill defines conversion therapy as any "practice, sustained effort, or treatment".

The bill also explicitly excludes "assisting an individual who is undergoing, or considering undergoing, a gender transition" and "providing acceptance, support, or understanding of an individual", or "facilitating an individual's coping skills".

The select committee has also advised that explicit examples of conversion therapy be included in the bill.

The Government thinks this goes far enough to exclude "conversations" between parent and child, but Act does not, and wants a more explicit carveout.