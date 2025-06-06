Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Act Party leader David Seymour’s side loses Oxford Union debate, remarks on ‘contrast’ to ‘reprehensible’ Te Pāti Māori actions

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Act leader David Seymour spoke to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge about taking part in the renowned Oxford Union debate. Video / Herald Now

David Seymour says the Oxford Union debate on the topic of “no one can be illegal on stolen land” was “great fun” despite his side losing.

The Act Party leader told the Herald there was a contrast between “the high level of respectful debate and respect for free speech

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics