Act calls for NZ to leave Paris climate agreement without ‘realistic targets’

The party sought to “revisit the Emissions Reduction Plans and Nationally Determined Contributions with a view to setting more realistic, affordable targets”, but didn’t specify what targets the party would be satisfied with.
“The Paris Agreement demands targets that are disconnected from science and blind to NZ’s realities. Net-zero targets have been set without regard for the real cost to firms, farms, and families.”
The party continued its advocacy for a split-gas approach concerning how methane is factored in to emission levels.
“It has never made sense to treat cow burps the same way as emissions from coal-burning. Act would look to countries like Uruguay that have achieved sensible, science-based differentiation of gas types,” Act MP Andrew Hoggard said.
Act restated its opposition to emissions pricing for agriculture.
In 2023, National promised not to put agriculture in the Emissions Trading Scheme and no emissions pricing until 2030.
Labour, which led the drive towards putting agriculture in the ETS, has remained vague about its 2026 policy on agriculture emissions pricing with leader Chris Hipkins saying the party’s position was under review.
