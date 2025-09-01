Act leader David Seymour says NZ should consider abandoning the Paris climate agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Act calls for NZ to leave Paris climate agreement without ‘realistic targets’

Act leader David Seymour says NZ should consider abandoning the Paris climate agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Act Party wants New Zealand to abandon the Paris climate agreement if more realistic emissions targets aren’t introduced.

Party leader David Seymour and several Act MPs made the policy announcement this morning from a farm in Patumāhoe near Pukekohe.

In a statement, Seymour reiterated his opposition to “overdoing” climate policy.

“Sending NZ farming and industry overseas where they emit even more hurts the climate and our way of life.

“Paris needs to change, or NZ needs to leave.”