Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

ACC apologises after whistleblower complaint leads to Ombudsman investigation, exposes costs from senior boss’ farewell event

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The agency has since apologised to journalists who requested the information.

The agency has since apologised to journalists who requested the information.

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has apologised after a whistleblower complaint led a top watchdog to find it had “unreasonably” excluded the costs of a senior executive’s farewell celebration from its response to Official Information Act (OIA) requests.

The Wellington farewell cost around $17,287, including domestic travel and catering,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save