Abuse in Care Inquiry: Politicians respond to ‘harrowing’ Royal Commission report

The report detailed the widespread abuse experienced by New Zealanders between 1950 and 2019, saying it was “national disgrace” that an estimated 200,000 children, young people and adults had been abused – and even more neglected. The abuse was physical, emotional, mental and sexual – and there was severe exploitation and neglect.

“At the heart of this report are the stories of 2400 survivors - many of whom are here today,” Luxon said in Parliament to a packed public gallery.

“To every person who took part, I say thank you for your exceptional strength, your incredible courage, and your confronting honesty.

“Because of you, we know the truth about the abuse and trauma you have endured.

“I cannot take away your pain, but I can tell you this: You are heard and you are believed.”

Luxon has formally acknowledged the abuse experienced by some at Lake Alice Hospital, a psychiatric facility, was “torture”. Patients were given electric shocks without anaesthetic and painful and immobilising paraldehyde injections, he said.

“Today, I humbly stand before you in this house to offer a long overdue apology to the survivors of Lake Alice. I am sorry that it has taken so long for this acknowledgement of torture.”

Politicians debated the report in Parliament yesterday afternoon with a series of emotional and impassioned speeches – and calls to ensure changes are made so such accounts of abuse never happen again.

Te Pāti Māori: “Until our last breath”

In the House, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said her party would not stop trying to make change to prevent further harm – “until our last breath goes out”.

She implored those affected to leave the mamae (pain) of the experiences with the House of Parliament, where the report was tabled. She urged the survivors in the public gallery to “unshackle the weight of the trauma” and “leave it here”.

“Do not leave here without dumping that mamae that you have had to carry and pass on.

“The fact that those who targeted our people – because they were Māori. They were Takatāpui, they were Tāngata Whaikaha, they were Tangata Turi and they were poor – that’s why we were targeted. What the hell has changed?”

“We should be working with the lived experiences and learn from it – otherwise all of this is just lip service.”

The Green Party has called on the Government to do “all it can” to bring abuse in care to an end, saying: “”We cannot let history repeat itself.”

“We must learn from our mistakes and bring abuse in care to an end,” Green Party Spokesperson for Children Kahurangi Carter said.

“The difficult journeys and harrowing testimonies from survivors who contributed to the Royal Commission of Inquiry cannot be ignored. It is incumbent on the Government to listen and learn from their stories.”

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour described the perpetrators of the abuse as “monsters” who used their positions of authority “both as a weapon and a shield.

“We must take a long, hard look at not only the perpetrators, but those who enabled this abuse to continue for so long but chose to look the other way.

“If you see something, say something. Too many of us have failed and still to this day are failing to do this.”

There must be change, she said, adding that she could not say “hand on heart” that young people are no longer being hurt in care.

“We will address it immediately – to not do so is unacceptable.”

Luxon acknowledged the previous Government which commenced this important inquiry almost six years ago.

“A terrible injustice was done in the name of State care. It is now the responsibility of the State to make redress and this Government will ensure it happens.”

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins described the abuse as “a disgraceful part of our history” with far-reaching and intergenerational consequences that had affected people for decades.

“I want to acknowledge the thousands of survivors, those who’ve given their time, energy and stories to the inquiry, and those who have died before this report was able to be finalised.

“There will never be closure for some, but I hope that today offers some relief for survivors – that their fight to be heard has resulted in a formal apology and redress.”

