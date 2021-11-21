Police yet to formally identify man at the centre of Takanini homicide investigation

A team of police detectives is at the early stages of a homicide investigation into the 22-year-old man's death. Photo / File

Police are yet to formally identify and contact the family of the man who died after being dropped off at a South Auckland medical centre in a critical condition yesterday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was then transported to Middlemore Hospital and died from his injuries shortly after arriving.

He was left at a medical centre in Takanini at around 12.45pm on Sunday and police have launched a homicide investigation.

There are a number of inquiries under way as detectives try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the man's death, a police statement said. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Police are also appealing to anyone with information about the attack on the 22-year-old to urgently come forward.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow and a further update is expected then.

A police media spokesperson said yesterday that police were still trying to locate the person who dropped the man off at the centre. They were also unable to confirm the nature of the injuries or if it was gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.