Police withdraw assault charge in relation to Christchurch man’s death

Luther Anderson-Kingi, left, wants to know what happened to his father Rangi Kingi.

Police have withdrawn an assault charge against a man after the death of Rangi Ned Kingi at a Christchurch property four months ago.

Kingi, 43, was found dead at an address on Eden Place, Bryndwr, on February 4. Another man had suffered serious injuries when emergency services arrived at the home and was taken to hospital.

Police later charged a 53-year-old man, who was injured, with assault. The man has name suppression.

In the Christchurch District Court today, Crown prosecutor Kerry White sought leave to withdraw the assault charge, which Judge Tony Couch granted.

The man’s appearance was excused.

Police said emergency services were called to the address on Eden Place about 6.20pm on February 4.

Kingi’s oldest child, Luther Anderson-Kingi, earlier told the Herald his father was “hard-working, loving, caring”.

Kingi loved his son’s partner’s children like they were his own grandchildren, he said.

“He had a good soul, he had a good heart.”

Anderson-Kingi said the family was “confused” and waiting for answers.

“We’re not coping because we don’t have answers, we don’t know what happened.

“The whole family is up in the air. We just want to know what happened to Dad.”