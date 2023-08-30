Police warn parents about fake business asking for videos of children getting ‘slimed’

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about safe internet use.

A fake business is asking for videos of children “sliming themsevles” and police are warning parents to be aware of the danger.

Suspicious social media posts are circulating on community pages across Aotearoa where a person asks for videos of children between the ages of 9 and 12 “sliming” or “gunging” themselves.

The person offers money, vouchers and tickets to events in exchange for kids to be part of a gameshow where they are slimed or gunged if they don’t answer questions successfully.

This gameshow is reportedly run by Watershow Productions NZ – but this business is not legitimate according to police.

“We would like to urge members of the community not to engage with this person via social media.”

Police say parents should have conversations with their children about internet safety and how they are using social media.