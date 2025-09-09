Jayda, Maverick and Ember – now aged 12, 10 and 9 – are now being looked after by Oranga Tamariki.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers was clear the investigation into how Phillips and his children were missing for so long was not over.

The campsite where Phillips and his children were hiding. Photo / Police

“My personal view is, somebody’s been helping him, so we want to find out who that person is.”

Waitomo Mayor John Robertson said it was time for anyone with information to speak up.

“The community has to help in every way that they can ... with evidence or with leads.

“The police will find out in the end, but it’s better that we co-operate in every way, with the police, that we can. We’ve had a real tragedy on our hands here, and we need to come to a conclusion and finish the case.”

Marokopa local and former Waitomo Mayor Mark Ammon said he was doubtful anyone would turn themselves in.

“If it was me, I’d be just keeping quiet and hoping whatever leads the police get didn’t lead to me.”

He could not see a reason why anyone would admit to supporting the fugitive, unless the police offered some sort of deal like a lighter sentence for giving evidence.

Ammon believed the vast majority of locals backed the police – but he was not confident anyone from the small settlement would pipe up if they knew of any accomplices.

“Everyone knows everyone else more or less, and so, generally that’s an inhibitor to reporting anyone.”

The chances of police finding anyone who supported Phillips over the past four years may hinge on what the three children knew and were willing to reveal, Ammon said.

Marokopa local and former Waitomo Mayor Mark Ammon. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

Chambers said the children would be questioned in time.

“We have a significant number of interviews to do, obviously some of those involve young people.”

The investigation will likely continue for months, Chambers said.

Police wanted to know how Tom Phillips got the items found at his campsite: a quad bike, some tyres and cans of Sprite, as well as at least one gun, and ammunition.

“The items that have been found would suggest that there’s certainly more to this, and potentially others involved.”