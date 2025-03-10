Inquiries are under way after a police vehicle responding to an emergency collided head-on with a ute on a street in the Far North this afternoon.

A witness claimed the patrol vehicle was overtaking another vehicle, which it hit, then swerved into the front of the parked ute in Kaitāia just before 3pm.

The ute then reportedly rolled back after it was struck, damaging another vehicle parked behind it.

The owner of the parked ute said their vehicle was a write-off. Photo / Lina Honey

Images from the scene shared with the Herald show damage to four vehicles, including the police car.