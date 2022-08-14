Police arrest three for driving erratically and failing to stop in South Auckland suburbs this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were forced to use road spikes to stop two cars whose drivers sped off from officers and drove erratically through South Auckland suburbs overnight.

Three people are in custody after failing to stop for police following a fleeing driver incident across Manurewa this morning.

"Around 2.25am, Police signalled for two vehicles to stop, but they failed to do so, and drove on erratically."

A police spokesperson said while there was no chase, the police helicopter kept track of the vehicles.

Road spikes were successfully used twice to stop the cars, in two suburbs nearly 10km apart.

"One vehicle stopped on McQuarrie Avenue, Wattle Downs, where two were taken into custody.

"The second vehicle stopped on Hayfield Way, Karaka, where one was taken into custody."

There were no reports of firearms or injuries, and inquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Residents in Manurewa posted on social media community group this morning that they had heard loud noise, which seemed like a gunshot, a man shouting.

One said they were awoken by the helicopter hovering above the area between Burbank Ave and Wordsworth Rd.