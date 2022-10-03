Police have asked that people stop sharing a graphic video showing a teenage girl attacked. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking people to stop sharing a video which shows a teenage girl viciously attacked by two others in South Auckland.

The footage shows a girl swinging her fist at the head of another three times, before kicking her. She throws several more punches at the victim's face and pulls her head down, driving her knee into the girl's head.

Towards the end of the video, which the Herald has decided not to publish due to its graphic nature, the victim can be heard screaming and whimpering in pain.

Another girl joins the attack, while it seems at least one person attempts to separate the offender. The victim can be seen standing against a fence and does not attempt to fight back.

Police said they were aware of the video footage circulating. They confirmed the assault happened outside a school in Counties Manukau South.

Pukekohe High School principal Richard Barnett said the school's senior management identified the teenagers involved and sent their names to the police. However, Barnett said the people in the video were not students of Pukekohe High.

The attack happened outside the grounds of Pukekohe North Primary School. They were not students of that school either.

Pukekohe North Primary School principal Jim Stafford-Bush said: "The school believes they are likely to attend the local high schools and are hopeful the school concerned will address the conduct of these students."

Inspector Joe Hunter, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, said: "We are very concerned by the violence shown in the video and ask the community to cease sharing the video any further."

He said police were following positive lines of inquiry and were working with their partner agencies to address the violence in the video.