An arsenal of nearly 500 firearms have been uncovered from a Gore property in what is believed to be one of New Zealand’s largest weapons seizures.

Police stumbled across the discovery after concerns were raised about a man’s purchasing history, leading them to his home on June 6 to serve a notice of temporary suspension.

A total of 478 firearms were seized, including five pistols, potentially prohibited firearms, and some that may be restricted weapons, for which the man was not licenced.

“Significant quantities of ammunition, and firearm parts were also recovered,” police said.

Only six of the firearms were registered in the man’s name - and while some were locked in safes, a large number were unsecured.