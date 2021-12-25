Police trying to locate person following 'serious incident' in Mount Maunganui

Cordons were in place around the Bedford Place area of the Tauranga suburb. Photo / NZME

Police are trying to locate a person following a "serious incident" in Mount Maunganui.

The incident took place in the Bedford Pl area around 11.30am, with police saying there were concerns for the welfare of an individual.

As a precaution, cordons were put in place and residents were asked to stay indoors.

However, in a statement sent around 2.40pm, police said they were no longer at the scene and cordons had been lifted.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate the individual police were seeking," the statement said.