Police treating Tītahi Bay death as homicide

Police say enquiries into the circumstances of Barry Hall's death are ongoing.

Police say enquiries into the circumstances of Barry Hall's death are ongoing.

Police are treating the death of a 44-year-old man in Porirua as a homicide.

Barry Hall died at an address on Owhiti St in the suburb of Tītahi Bay on July 7.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss confirmed police were treating his death as a homicide and said enquiries were ongoing.

Police are continuing their appeal to the public for information, Middlemiss said.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Owhiti Street area on the afternoon/evening of Friday, July 7 who may have seen or heard something relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 quoting file number 230707/1182. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.