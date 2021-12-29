Police to patrol New Year's Eve gatherings in Hawke's Bay

Napier moved into 2021 with a bang however with no Napier Sound Shell celebration's this year, police patrols will be spread across the region. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police officers are preparing to fan out to patrol parties and other informal gatherings across Hawke's Bay on New Year's Eve.

Most public New Year's Eve gatherings, including Napier's annual fireworks display, are cancelled this year.

Hastings' annual Fiesta of Lights fireworks display for kids will go ahead at 9.45pm, with a band playing until 11pm.

Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said the same number of officers as previous New Years would be on patrol around the region to keep the peace.

They would also be enforcing orange traffic light settings, which limit the size of large gatherings, and prevent the unvaccinated from accessing some hospitality and nightlife hotspots.

The cancellation of some of the region's bigger events means there will be more officers to spread around, Broderick said.

Locations such as clubs and bars will be patrolled as normal, and residents should expect a police presence at Waimarama, Ocean Beach as well as popular beach spots along the Mahia Peninsula.

In previous years police have had significant patrols along Marine Parade around the Sound Shell concert and fireworks.

"This year there will be an agile police presence."

Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said there will be just as many officers patrolling as last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Broderick said the patrolling of orange traffic light restriction would be mostly about spreading education and awareness.

If having, or going to a New Year's Eve party, make a prior plan to get home safely, especially if enjoying alcohol, he said.