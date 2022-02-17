Former police negotiator Lance Burdett maintains it is not a police matter but rather a Government matter. Photo / George Heard

Police say they will engage with protest leaders to bring the occupation into a lawful state after the Speaker issued a statement saying political leaders will not meet with protesters while disruptive activity occurs.

In a statement released by police just before 6pm, a spokesperson said police acknowledges the statement by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Former police negotiator Lance Burdett maintains it is not a police matter but rather a Government matter. Photo / George Heard

"Police will continue to engage with protest leaders to bring the protest into a lawful state so that dialogue is possible."

Earlier this evening, Mallard issued a statement on behalf of all political parties' leaders, stating they will not meet with protesters as long as the protest is blocking roads and passers-by being abused.

Mallard issued the statement after a meeting of representatives of the parties. It follows Act leader David Seymour meeting some of the protest group earlier this week.

In the meantime, police will continue to remain visible around the protest.

"Police recognises the ongoing significant impacts of the protest on residents and users of the central city and acknowledges the patience of all concerned while we work to a peaceful de-escalation and resolution."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has also issued a statement, saying he would be willing to engage with protesters' representatives "should they become peaceful and law-abiding, clear Wellington's streets, and stop their abusive behaviour – and I would encourage other parties to do the same."

However, he said a "de-escalation strategy" was needed from the Government.

Former police negotiator Lance Burdett said it is not a police matter but rather a Government matter.

"The thing is police are responsible for what? They are responsible for maintaining law and order, so they are responsible for making sure people protest lawfully."

In his opinion, Mallard's decision to play music was not a wise one and has "cemented" the protesters' stay.

The protesters' village viewed from Parliament House's third floor on day 10 of the anti-mandate protest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"If you say 'no we aren't going to talk to you' and do things inappropriately, what then happens is that it's hard to come from that."

Burdett claimed police are currently having to pick up the pieces and are now trying to negotiate with people who aren't there to talk with them.

"You get one chance to negotiate with people, one chance then the longer it goes on the worse it gets because the more they get disappointed."

On day 10 of the occupation at Parliament, the Prime Minister said the country's surging Covid cases are the priority for the Government - not the actions of protesters.

The focus needed to be on the "growing pandemic and keeping people safe", Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Rotorua today.