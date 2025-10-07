Bell was known for his straight-talking and wry presenting style, for which he won a cult reputation, according to NZ On Screen.

His colourful descriptors included “morons”, “scumbags”, “murderous thugs”, “mindless lowlifes” and “gutless goons”.

He once referred to an offender as “a lunatic scumbag with a steak knife”.

Police Ten 7 – more recently called Ten 7 Aotearoa – finished in 2023, after 21 years and 29 seasons on our screens.

In 2023, Bell told Media Insider that he was sad but not surprised Ten 7 had been axed by TVNZ and said political figures should be doing more to help identify and solve causes of crime, rather than criticising a television show.

“Wokeness and political correctness have just killed it in the end,” Bell said. “You can’t hide from reality.”

Bell officially retired as host of the show in 2014 and was replaced by serving police officer Rob Lemoto.

Bell said his descriptors came naturally – they weren’t scripted.

He said he was still often approached in the street by people shouting the likes of, “Have you seen those mongrels yet?”

While it remained one of New Zealand’s most popular television shows – and a successful export to Australia – it had been subject to critical media commentary, political heat and major academic research.

Bell leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Joyce, his children David, Megan and Chrissy, their partners Shar, Dobbo and Morne, and his grandchildren Tom, Ruby, Scarlett, Ollie, Jack and Bella.

In 2001, Bell was awarded the Queens Service Medal (QSM) for his work.

