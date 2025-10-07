Advertisement
Police Ten 7 host and ex‑detective Graham Bell dies

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Graham Bell was a former Detective Inspector and host of "Police Ten 7". Photo / Alan Gibson

Graham Bell, a veteran former detective inspector and the former host of Police Ten 7, has died.

Bell, 78, died yesterday following a battle with cancer, 1News reported.

Bell had a police career spanning 33 years, mainly focused on criminal investigations.

For 13 years, Bell was the presenter of Police weekly NZ television programme aimed at helping solve serious crime and showcasing the work of the police.

