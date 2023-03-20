Police have told people in Southland and Otago to stay indoors with heavy rain and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the South Island this evening. Photo / MetService

Police have told people in Southland and Otago to stay indoors with heavy rain and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the South Island this evening.

MetService alerted the latest threat of electrical storms just after 6pm, with Westland, Selwyn, Ashburton, Timaru and MacKenzie in the firing line until 6.45pm.

Police said heavy rain in Southland and Otago could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding and slips.

Areas between Balclutha and Waikouati were likely to see the most rain, police said, and people should avoid any unnecessary travel.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Westland Radar Area https://t.co/aOdYvpK6HP pic.twitter.com/VAydCfRrIA — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 20, 2023

MetService said thunderstorms were spotted near Franz Josef, Whataroa and Okarito about 5.45pm.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain and damaging wind gusts,” the national forecaster said.

“Very strong wind gusts can break branches from trees, damage roofing, and make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

MetService shared advice from Civil Defence’s National Emergency Management Agency: People should take shelter as the storm approaches, but avoid sheltering under trees, boaties should return to shore, people should secure loose objects and clear gutters and drains.

“During the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines [and] avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.”



