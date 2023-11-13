Killer Beez riders leave the Manukau Memorial Gardens cemetery after the tangi of a dirt biker killed in Auckland. Video / George Block

Police swarmed a Killer Beez gang event in South Auckland at the weekend, making six arrests and issuing more than 70 fines.

Police stopped 117 vehicles across the weekend as part of the event at Ramarama, with five impounded and six licences suspended.

“Three of those five impounded vehicles had previously failed to stop for police,” Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said.

“Those arrested and summonsed are facing a range of charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, breach of bail, possession of methamphetamine and failing to give details.

“Police also issued 71 infringements for behaviour, relating to a variety of offences including driving without an appropriate driver’s licence, riding a motorcycle without a helmet and failing to stop,” Hunter said.

He said that notably, one of the members attending was arrested for the same bail breach offence on Saturday and then again on Sunday.

Hunter said police had clear expectations about how those involved in the event from Friday to Sunday needed to behave on the day and gang members were informed Police would respond to any issues.

“Our staff work hard to ensure our communities are kept safe and in general, we were pleased with how this event went.

“However, the number of arrests and infringements reiterates the police’s concerns with these types of events.

“We hope this sends a clear message to both the gangs and the wider community that Police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.”

Hunter said the police will be reviewing information and evidence gathered during the weekend as part of wider inquiries.

“This may lead to further arrests and charges,” he said.