Police swarm fleeing vehicle in Napier

Police have stopped a vehicle on Awatoto Rd. Photo / NZME

Police have swarmed a fleeing vehicle in Napier after a chase near Awatoto.

A large police presence could be seen on Awatoto Rd around 11.45am on Tuesday with more than five police cars in attendance.

Initial reports suggested the incident was linked to reports of disorder at a Clive address, however police confirmed the two incidents were unrelated.

A New Zealand Herald reporter at the Awatoto scene said a police dog handler was there and a red ute was being towed away.

It is believed one person has been taken into custody and has now left the scene.

It is believed that one person is in custody. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said a vehicle was signalled to stop on SH51 (Awatoto Road) around 10.40am. It failed to do so and fled before coming to a stop a short while later.

“Police are speaking with the driver of the vehicle.”



