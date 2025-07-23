Police are searching for three youths who ran away from an Auckland youth home on July 8. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police still searching for youths who fled Auckland Oranga Tamariki remand home

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Police are still searching for a trio of young people who ran away from a youth home in Auckland earlier this month.

Oranga Tamariki had been alerted by one of its contracted providers after the group left a community-based remand home on July 8.

Two of the young people were on remand, while the other was under a care and protection custody order.

Police have told RNZ they were still searching for the youths.