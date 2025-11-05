Advertisement
Updated

Police still can’t issue fines for smoking and vaping law passed four years ago

Ethan Griffiths
Multimedia journalist·Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

A law banning smoking and vaping in cars with kids hasn't been enforced. Photo / NZME

A law passed four years ago to fine drivers caught smoking or vaping in cars with kids still can’t be enforced – and not a single fine has been issued.

It’s despite Police Minister Mark Mitchell intervening a year ago after police said they didn’t plan to enforce the law

