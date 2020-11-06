Police still at scene of serious assault in Christchurch

Photo / Logan Church

Police remain at the scene of an assault that's left one person critically injured.

Police were called to an address on Hei Hei Road at about 12.25pm following a report of an assault.

A St John spokesman has confirmed a person is in critical condition.

A nearby resident said he understood a man had been stabbed.

He said he came home from work to find lines of police cars outside his home.

Two police officers were guarding the end of Stoneycroft lane, a private road alongside the school.

Neighbours told the Herald they had no idea what happened.

Police standing outside an address on Hei Hei Rd. Photo / Logan Church

A police spokeswoman said a number of people were assisting police with their enquiries.

"Cordons are currently in place on Hei Hei Road while Police work to establish the circumstances of the incident," a police spokeswoman said.

St Bernadette's School was in lockdown this afternoon, and said everyone was "safe and sound" but students were being picked up by parents.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said due to the police incident, Hei Hei Rd was fully closed to traffic between Wycola Ave and Tirangi St this afternoon.

The road was opened just after 3pm.