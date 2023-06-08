Police staffer captured on CCTV slapping youth across the face

The authorised officer was not charged. Photo / Thinkstock

An authorised officer was not charged after he was captured on CCTV slapping a youth across the face while he was handcuffed in a cell.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of an investigation into the incident on Friday.

The summary says an authorised officer, also known as a jailer, had been seen slapping a youth detainee across the face in the Eastern police district while he was handcuffed in a cell, the incident was caught on CCTV.

“Police determined there was sufficient evidence that the staff member slapped the youth while he was restrained and there was no legal justification for this.

“However, police determined the public interest test for prosecution required them to consider whether an alternative to prosecution would be appropriate.”

The staffer underwent an “alternative resolution process” for the assault and was subject to a confidential employment process. The staffer no longer works for the police, the IPCA said.

“While the authority disagrees with the decision not to charge the authorised officer given the circumstances of the incident, we acknowledge the decision to offer diversion is a matter of police discretion and we are satisfied police took the incident seriously in terms of their employment process.”

Police have been approached for comment.