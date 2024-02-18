Police are speaking to a driver after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the Hobson St on-ramp in Auckland’s CBD late last night and left with serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said, at about 9.35pm, emergency services responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car on Union St.
Police cordoned off the on-ramp to the Northwestern Motorway as they attended the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit and a police photographer were also in attendance.
Hato Hone St John transported one person to hospital in a serious condition and an Auckland Hospital spokesperson said the patient was in a stable condition this morning.
Police confirmed they were speaking with the driver and anyone with footage or information that may assist was asked to contact police.
A witness told the Herald a person was lying on the ground in a pool of blood that had been hit by a vehicle and was unconscious.
“The person was lying in the middle of the on-ramp while paramedics attended the scene, with the passengers of the other vehicles standing nearby crying and screaming,” they said.