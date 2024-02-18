Transport officials’ bold plans to quadruple speed cameras, fire crews continue to work on the Port Hills ahead of hot and windy conditions and Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite.

Police are speaking to a driver after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the Hobson St on-ramp in Auckland’s CBD late last night and left with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said, at about 9.35pm, emergency services responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car on Union St.

Police cordoned off the on-ramp to the Northwestern Motorway as they attended the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit and a police photographer were also in attendance.

Hato Hone St John transported one person to hospital in a serious condition and an Auckland Hospital spokesperson said the patient was in a stable condition this morning.

Emergency services cordoned off the Hobson St on-ramp to the Northwestern Motorway last night after a serious incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police confirmed they were speaking with the driver and anyone with footage or information that may assist was asked to contact police.

A witness told the Herald a person was lying on the ground in a pool of blood that had been hit by a vehicle and was unconscious.

“The person was lying in the middle of the on-ramp while paramedics attended the scene, with the passengers of the other vehicles standing nearby crying and screaming,” they said.