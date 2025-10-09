Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police should have alerted Government of press secretary allegations sooner, review finds

RNZ
3 mins to read

Former Beehive press secretary Michael Forbes quit his job because of revelations he had covertly recorded audio of Wellington sex workers. Photo / LinkedIn

Former Beehive press secretary Michael Forbes quit his job because of revelations he had covertly recorded audio of Wellington sex workers. Photo / LinkedIn

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

The review prompted by the scandal surrounding ex-Beehive press secretary Michael Forbes has found the police should have alerted the Government earlier under the “no surprises” convention.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon ordered the “deep dive” in June after Forbes quit his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save