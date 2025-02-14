Police seize Wellington drug dealer’s 42-foot yacht and high-end art

Police seized high-end art including a Ralph Hotere lithograph. Photo / NZ Police

Detective Sergeant Sam Buckley said forfeiture orders were issued by the High Court on Wednesday.

“The assets ordered to be forfeited on February 12 include cash and bank accounts totalling nearly $168,000, three motor vehicles, a 42-foot Silverton 330 sport launch, jewellery – including a Hubolt watch estimated to be worth $50,000 – and a Ralph Hotere lithograph.

“The profit forfeiture order issued against McMillan totals $2.758 million – this order encompasses the profits made from his offending.

“It can potentially lead to future assets identified as belonging to McMillan also being seized.”

Robert Jason Taui was also convicted for his part in the drug exchanges.

He was sentenced to nine years and one month in prison. In March last year, he was ordered to forfeit assets including cash, motorbikes and vehicles totalling nearly $54,000.

A profit forfeiture order of $1.38m was also made against him.

Buckley said the pair’s assets were derived illicitly, allowing them to live a lifestyle beyond legitimate means.

“The profit forfeiture orders issued in these proceedings demonstrate the full extent of criminality and amount of unlawful benefit received by the offenders.

“Property to an equivalent value can then be sought for forfeiture regardless of when or how it was acquired.”

One of the main reasons organised crime existed was to make money, Buckley said.

“This result will have a direct impact on the perception that those who commit crime can profit from it.”

