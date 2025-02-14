Advertisement
Police seize Wellington drug dealer’s 42-foot yacht and high-end art

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Wellington-based drug supplier Kenny Leslie McMillan has had nearly $340,000 in assets seized, including a 42-foot yacht. Photo / NZ Police

Police have seized a Wellington drug dealer’s assets including a 42-foot yacht and high-end art after he concealed drugs in inner-city parking buildings, where they were exchanged for cash.

Operation Superdry was launched in 2019 and targeted a drug-dealing syndicate led by Kenny Leslie McMillan.

McMillan arranged for methamphetamine to be sourced from Auckland and transported to Wellington in cars with secret compartments customised especially to conceal the drugs.

The drugs were then hidden in inner-city parking buildings, where they were exchanged for cash.

McMillan initially pleaded guilty to some charges but denied others. He was found guilty at a jury trial and sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2021.

Police seized high-end art including a Ralph Hotere lithograph. Photo / NZ Police
Detective Sergeant Sam Buckley said forfeiture orders were issued by the High Court on Wednesday.

“The assets ordered to be forfeited on February 12 include cash and bank accounts totalling nearly $168,000, three motor vehicles, a 42-foot Silverton 330 sport launch, jewellery – including a Hubolt watch estimated to be worth $50,000 – and a Ralph Hotere lithograph.

“The profit forfeiture order issued against McMillan totals $2.758 million – this order encompasses the profits made from his offending.

“It can potentially lead to future assets identified as belonging to McMillan also being seized.”

Robert Jason Taui was also convicted for his part in the drug exchanges.

He was sentenced to nine years and one month in prison. In March last year, he was ordered to forfeit assets including cash, motorbikes and vehicles totalling nearly $54,000.

A profit forfeiture order of $1.38m was also made against him.

Buckley said the pair’s assets were derived illicitly, allowing them to live a lifestyle beyond legitimate means.

“The profit forfeiture orders issued in these proceedings demonstrate the full extent of criminality and amount of unlawful benefit received by the offenders.

“Property to an equivalent value can then be sought for forfeiture regardless of when or how it was acquired.”

One of the main reasons organised crime existed was to make money, Buckley said.

“This result will have a direct impact on the perception that those who commit crime can profit from it.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

