Governors Bay authorities thanked the town’s help in identifying the offenders, who were prosecuted for driving offences. Photo / NZME

Local police in a small Canterbury town have seized a number of vehicles following reports of “antisocial driving behaviour”.

Governors Bay authorities thanked the town for its help in identifying the offenders, who were prosecuted for driving offences and had their vehicles impounded.

Since September last year, nine different drivers and owners of registered vehicles were brought through the court system for a number of offences.

These included sustained loss of traction - or burnouts and skids - as well as failing to give information to police.

Several other vehicles have been identified by Canterbury police, who are said to be actively seeking the remaining cars.

Since September last year, nine different drivers and owners of registered vehicles were brought through the court system for a number of offences. Photo / File

A police spokesperson recognised the distress the offenders’ behaviour, which “happened at all hours”, caused the community.

“We thank locals for their help, which has allowed Police to obtain sufficient evidence to impound and green sticker these vehicles,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Police went on to recognise the work their partnership with the public has done to see an increase in reporting such driving incidents.

“[It’s] building trust and confidence with the local community,” the spokesperson said.

“Police are committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all in our community”.

The number of prosecutions sends a clear message, according to police, that anti-social driving will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to monitor, investigate and hold offenders to account.”



