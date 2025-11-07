Police were able to stay ahead of the group and “the group were never able to take hold of any one location”.
“This comes down to the great planning and execution from the team and I would like to commend all those involved in their efforts,” Barnes said.
Police issued dozens of infringement notices for speeding and licence breaches, with 10 cars receiving pink and green compliance stickers.
Police also confiscated fireworks that had been fired from a sunroof.
“We checked every car leaving, and found some to be showing signs of intended anti-social road user behaviour, such as being seen with boot-loads of spare tyres and even one towing a dedicated skid car.”
Police are committed to disrupting all anti-social road user behaviour – “it is reckless and wreaks havoc on our communities”, Barnes said.
Barnes urged the public to report any unlawful or dangerous road user activity as soon as possible.
“We will continue to take action to proactively prevent this kind of activity,” Barnes said.