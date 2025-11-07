Already a subscriber? Sign in here

A BMW seized following a police operation in Lower Hutt.

Police broke up an anti-social gathering of road users in Lower Hutt last night, issuing dozens of fines, pink and green stickers, and seizing a car and fireworks.

Around 200 cars had gathered at Queensgate mall for a Gumboot Friday fundraiser, and police said they wanted to engage positively with drivers.

Checkpoints then blocked a pack of 50 who left the main group heading towards Paramata, Hutt Valley area prevention manager Acting Inspector Gareth Barnes said.

The operation “went down without a hitch”, Barnes said.

Drivers then tried to set up meets in Thorndon, Seaview, Melling, Naenae and along Fergusson Drive.