Have you seen Christopher Morrison? Photo / NZ Police

Police are seeking the public's help to find Christopher Morrison, 65, who has been reported missing from Waitakaruru in the Waikato District.

A police spokesperson said he was last seen on September 1.

"Christopher usually frequents the area around the canal near the Waitakaruru township, however, he may have travelled further throughout the region.

"Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare."

"Anyone who has seen him, or has information about his movements or where he might be, is urged to get in touch with police."

"You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 220904/7539, or share information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report."