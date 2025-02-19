Advertisement
Police seek witnesses with footage before fatal Waikato motorcycle crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are appealing for footage after a motorcyclist died in hospital after being involved in a crash in Waikato on January 28. Photo / NZME

  • Police are seeking witnesses with footage taken before a fatal motorcycle crash on January 28 in Waikato.
  • The crash occurred on Tauranga Rd, involving a red Triumph Rocket III motorcycle.
  • Anyone with dashcam footage from the Kaimai Ranges is urged to contact police via 105.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with footage taken before a fatal motorcycle crash in rural Waikato on January 28.

The crash took place on Tauranga Rd (State Highway 24) around 7.50pm, just north of State Highway 29, Te Poi.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died on February 4.

The accident involved a red Triumph Rocket III motorcycle (registration 78ZNH).

The rider started his trip in Rotorua, and travelled west over the Kaimai Ranges before continuing north on SH24.

Police are requesting any dashcam footage from the Kaimai Ranges (SH29) between 7.20pm and 8.10pm on the day of the crash.

Anyone with footage or information is urged to contact police via 105 and quote the file number 250129/0743.

