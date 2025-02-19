Police seek witnesses with footage before fatal Waikato motorcycle crash

Police are appealing for footage after a motorcyclist died in hospital after being involved in a crash in Waikato on January 28. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking witnesses with footage taken before a fatal motorcycle crash on January 28 in Waikato .

The crash occurred on Tauranga Rd, involving a red Triumph Rocket III motorcycle.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the Kaimai Ranges is urged to contact police via 105.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with footage taken before a fatal motorcycle crash in rural Waikato on January 28.

The crash took place on Tauranga Rd (State Highway 24) around 7.50pm, just north of State Highway 29, Te Poi.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died on February 4.

The accident involved a red Triumph Rocket III motorcycle (registration 78ZNH).