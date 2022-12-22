The assault occurred on Saturday 17 at Scarborough Park, and put a woman and her newborn baby in hospital. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch authorities have called for two witnesses of an assault at the weekend to assist inquiries.

The assault occurred on Saturday 17 at Scarborough Park.

A woman and her newborn baby were taken to hospital after a man allegedly jumped on them as they lay in a tent.

Police said at the time they had responded to a report of a “disorder” at a gathering in Heberden Ave, Scarborough, about 10pm that night.

They are now investigating whether the incident was racially motivated.

An 18-year-old man has already been arrested in relation to the assault and has appeared before the courts.

Now, police want a couple of witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Christchurch police said in a statement they would like to talk with the two people who witnessed the event, between 7.30pm and 10pm.

“If you were these witnesses or know who these people are, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 221218/9176,” the statement said.

Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda told Stuff the mother and baby - only 3 weeks old - involved in the assault were taken to hospital.

The baby was uninjured but the mother suffered a sore neck and a cut foot, Fouda said.

The man fled in a car driven by his friend, but a group including Fouda stood in front of the car to prevent the man from leaving.

The group held the man until police arrived.