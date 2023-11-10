Police are still working to understand the connection between Dean Kahukiwa's murder and the arson.

Police are seeking sightings of two vehicles seen on a Foxton street the night a house was set on fire with a murdered man inside.

Dean Kahukiwa was found dead inside a Reeve St property after the building was set ablaze about 4.30am on September 27.

“Police are working to narrow down the time of death, and investigate what the link is between the murder and the arson,” police said in a statement.

A homicide investigation began after Kahukiwa’s body was found in the Manawatū-Whanganui town.

Police are still working to narrow down when Dean Kahukiwa died.

“Police continue to analyse reports relating to the post-mortem and scene examinations, and are considering further forensic testing.”

Police said a dark Ford Ranger or similar and a darksedan were on Reeve St at the time of the arson, and they are seeking any sightings or CCTV footage of the vehicles early on September 27.

Dean Kahukiwa, known by loved ones as Deanie boy or D-RED, was described by a relative as the “joker of the party” who dearly loved his four small children.

The 32-year-old was a Mongrel Mob member and his death came weeks after escalating gang tensions in nearby Palmerston North, where 27-year-old Hori Gage was fatally shot in his car in front of his horrified partner and children.

While Kahukiwa was from Lower Hutt, police said he was a resident of Foxton at the time of his death.

A whānau member told the Herald Kahukiwa was “an out-there person” who “loved his kids, loved everybody”.

“He was a ... damn, Deanie, he was a fun guy to be around. He was like the joker of the party ... it’s actually quite hard just knowing that he’s actually gone. Bit of a bummer for our Wellington lot ... and for this to happen, I don’t believe this was what they say it was. He was murdered.”

She said Kahukiwa had several young kids and was an “awesome cousin”.

Anyone with information that could assist police, or who has CCTV footage around the time of the fire, or who has sighted the vehicles should contact police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230927/1551.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



