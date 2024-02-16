The Port Hills fire in Christchurch continues to burn, Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died at 47 and the police will increase their presence on the streets this weekend following a fatal shooting

Police in Auckland have made an appeal to the public for any sightings of 23-year-old Cortney, who has been reported missing in the city.

The missing woman has been described by police as being of slim build and about 163cm - 1.6m - tall.

When she was last seen, Cortney had shoulder-length dark hair. She also has a black tattoo on her right hand or arm area.

Cortney, 23, has gone missing from Auckland.

Police and Cortney’s family have concerns for her welfare and anyone who has seen Cortney is asked to contact police by calling 105 and reference file number 240216/6794.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



