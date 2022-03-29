Police are hoping the public can help locate a 13-year-old Auckland girl who has been missing since last week.
Aria Bridger was last seen in Grafton on Thursday.
Police released a photo of her this afternoon, saying they have concerns for her wellbeing.
The teen, from the central Auckland area, was last seen wearing a red tracksuit, purple shoes and a black backpack.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Authorities have asked anyone who spots her to call 111 immediately. Information on her whereabouts can also be shared by calling 105 and quoting file number 220324/9994.