Police seek public helping hand in attempt to clean out gangs and guns

Despite changes to gun laws, concern remains high about crimes involving guns in Auckland. Photo / File

Police are calling on the public to speak up about organised crime, illegal guns and violence.

West Auckland councillor Linda Cooper said she was worried about a surge in crimes involving guns in her region.

Yesterday, a man was charged with threatening to kill and firearms offences after two shots were fired into the air in Massey in West Auckland.

Police were called to West Coast Rd at about 9.45pm on February 6 following reports of a fight.

No one was injured but a cordon was set up and armed police evacuated a number of residents.

Another man was arrested after armed police and the Eagle helicopter responded to calls about shots being fired at a home in Mt Roskill in central Auckland earlier on February 6.

Cooper said it had been a struggle working with police since Auckland's councils merged into the "super city" in 2010.

"It's a shame we don't have neighbourhood police teams any more," Cooper said.

"That made a difference. You had police on the ground in communities and people would talk to them."

West Auckland councillor Linda Cooper said she was worried about a surge in crimes involving guns in her region. Photo / File

But in a statement, police said the community needed to help by reporting illegal activity.

"We work tirelessly every day to ensure people are safe and feel safe.

"As we have said before, it will take an approach involving the entire community to tackle issues of organised crime, illegal firearms and violence.

"The quicker police are made aware of suspicious or concerning activity, the quicker we can respond and assess the situation, and look to hold offenders to account."

Until August , there is an amnesty for people wanting to hand in firearms that have recently been made illegal. These include small semi-automatic pistols, centre-fire pump action firearms and certain AR15 platforms.

Compensation for guns that are handed in is available until May 1.

The Government banned military-style semi-automatics and assault rifles in 2019, following the Christchurch terror attacks.

More than 56,000 weapons were removed from circulation and $102 million was paid to gun owners under the earlier buyback scheme.