Police are looking for a person believed to have seriously injured another in Whangārei this evening.

Police are seeking public help with their inquiries into an alleged stabbing incident in a block of flats just outside central Whangārei.

Emergency services were called to the flats on Anzac Rd in Morningside about 5.30pm and a person was transported to the Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.

A number of police cars are at the bottom of the flats that overlook the city. Officers are speaking to occupants of the flats and are also making inquiries on Tarewa Rd.

“Police are still in the very early stages of responding and understanding what has exactly occurred at the address,” a police spokesperson said.

“There are currently inquiries ongoing to locate the offender involved in the incident. Our staff are present in the area.”

No cordons are visible around the flats at present.

No roads are blocked or traffic diverted as a result of the investigation.