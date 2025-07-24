Police seek man after ‘concerning behaviour’ outside Mt Roskill, Auckland, school
By Natasha Gordon
Police are hoping to identify a mystery man after “concerning behaviour” outside an Auckland primary school.
A spokesperson said they needed the public’s help to identify the man who was pictured near Mt Roskill Primary School soon after the start of a school day in Term 2.
“We
believe he may be able to assist us with our inquiries into concerning behaviour outside a school on Frost Rd, Mt Roskill, on Thursday, May 22, at about 9.10am,” said a police spokesperson.