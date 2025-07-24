Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police seek man after ‘concerning behaviour’ outside Mt Roskill, Auckland, school

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Sport New Zealand abandoning transgender guidelines, SkyCity introduces carded play and person dead after New Plymouth house fire.

Police are hoping to identify a mystery man after “concerning behaviour” outside an Auckland primary school.

A spokesperson said they needed the public’s help to identify the man who was pictured near Mt Roskill Primary School soon after the start of a school day in Term 2.

“We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save